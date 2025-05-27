Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.1%

KALU opened at $69.85 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

