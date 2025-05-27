MDJM LTD – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UOKA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDJM LTD – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

MDJM LTD – Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

UOKA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52. MDJM LTD – Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

About MDJM LTD – Ordinary Shares

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

