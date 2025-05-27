First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.
First Merchants Stock Performance
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Merchants
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Merchants by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Merchants by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
