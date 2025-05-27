ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RSLS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $725.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The medical device company reported $18.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 86.36% and a negative return on equity of 179.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

