American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

