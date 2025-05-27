FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

NYSE FMC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. FMC has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

