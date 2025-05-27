Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,535,000 after buying an additional 3,457,435 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

