ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $884.98 and its 200-day moving average is $974.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,020. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $287,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,030. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

