Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,198.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $36,614,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
