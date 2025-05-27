Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.55%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,198.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $36,614,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.