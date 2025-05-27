Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

LPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of LPG opened at $21.62 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $925.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 971,419 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,583,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

