RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.97 on Friday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 75.6% during the first quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 41,036,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661,160 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $19,297,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 49,495,580.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,555,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 1,954,316 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

