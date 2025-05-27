AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. AtriCure has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 188,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.