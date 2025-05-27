BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BLK stock opened at $964.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $921.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.41. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

