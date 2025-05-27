Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Cato has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.24 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

About Cato

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 130.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cato by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

