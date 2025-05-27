Wall Street Zen Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $824,860 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,051,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $45,879,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $330,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

