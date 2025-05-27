Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $168.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

