Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,477,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,221,213 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

