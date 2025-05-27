Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $201.61 and a 1 year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

