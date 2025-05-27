Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nayax has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $42.85.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nayax by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Nayax by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Nayax by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

