Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8%
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $741.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.