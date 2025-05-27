Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $741.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 781,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 643,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

