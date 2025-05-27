Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Basel Medical Group Price Performance

BMGL stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Basel Medical Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Basel Medical Group Company Profile

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

