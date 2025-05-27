Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Powell Max Stock Up 57.4%

NASDAQ PMAX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Powell Max has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

