Toast (NYSE:TOST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,243.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,129,668.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $437,712.60. This represents a 72.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Toast by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

