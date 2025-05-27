Ooma (OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

