Agilent Technologies (A) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Agilent Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

A stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.