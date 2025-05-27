Macy’s (M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,370.07. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,031.97. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.