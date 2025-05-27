PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $100.44. Approximately 875,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,377,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.40.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.