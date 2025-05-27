VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.46. 8,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a market cap of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
