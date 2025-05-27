VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.46. 8,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,192,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.