First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.32 and last traded at $63.21. Approximately 47,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,594,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

