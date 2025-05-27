WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.43. Approximately 47,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.