K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 123,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 215,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

K2 Gold Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.25 million, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

