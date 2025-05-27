iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $186.88 and last traded at $187.32. 12,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 8,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,689,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

