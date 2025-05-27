Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $76.57. Approximately 282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

