Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.92. Approximately 5,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Persimmon

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

