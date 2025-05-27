Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 19,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

