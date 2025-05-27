Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 528.40 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 528.40 ($7.17). 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50 ($7.16).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 40.13 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrews Sykes Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

