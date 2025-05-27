LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Shares Up ? – Should You Buy?

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,517 shares.
LED Medical Diagnostics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$15.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.
About LED Medical Diagnostics
LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LED Medical Diagnostics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.