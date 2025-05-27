Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 166,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,458,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

