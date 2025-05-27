Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 135,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Ucommune International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

