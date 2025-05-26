A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 571,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average daily volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company has a market cap of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

