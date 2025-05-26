Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,358. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after buying an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

