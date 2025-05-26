Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equity Residential stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.