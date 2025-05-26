Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RTX alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,074 shares of company stock worth $8,663,128. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.