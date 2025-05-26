Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortinet stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,917. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,478 shares of company stock worth $71,467,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

