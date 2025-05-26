Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $1,185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

