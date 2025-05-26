Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

