Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Trading Down 22.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

