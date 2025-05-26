Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 22.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Trading Down 22.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hemostemix

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.