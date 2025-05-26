Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on April 11th.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dollar General alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.