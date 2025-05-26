Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Estée Lauder Companies stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

NYSE EL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

